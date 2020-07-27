Image Source : PTI MSBSHSE to declare Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 soon. Check details

MSBSHSE Results 2020: The MSBSHSE (Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education) is set to declare the MSBSHSE Result 2020 SSC soon. Students who had appeared for the Maharashtra State Board exams should note that the Maharashtra SSC Result will be released on the official website. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the MSBSHSE Results 2020 will not be displayed on noticeboards, to prevent the students from gathering on campus.

Maharashtra SSC Result: COVID-19 Impact

More than 17 lakh students had appeared for the Maharashtra State Board exams this year. Due to social distancing norms and keeping in view the precautions to arrest the COVID-19 infection, students may receive the original marksheets in the digital format this year.

Maharashtra SSC Result: Date and Time

According to Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, the MSBSHSE Results 2020 will be released by the end of July. Students should note that particular date for the release of MSBSHSE Result 2020 SSC has yet not be released. The time for the release of Maharashtra SSC Result is also awaited to be notified.

Maharashtra SSC Result: Websites to Check

Once declared, students can check their MSBSHSE Result 2020 SSC on the below mentioned sites

mahresult.nic.in

maharashtraeducation.com

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

