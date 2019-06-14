JEE Result 2019: JEE Advanced Result declared by IIT Roorkee. Kartikey Gupta is the all India topper

Image Source : PTI JEE Result 2019: JEE Advanced Result declared

JEE Result 2019 has been declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee today. The JEE Advanced Result 2019 has been released on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates who had registered themselves can also check their JEE Advanced Result 2019, JEE Advanced rank allotted from IIT JEE Advanced admission portal on cportal.jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Result 2019: How to check

1. Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

2. Click on the link that states 'download JEE Result 2019'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. The JEE Advanced Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

JEE Result 2019: Who is the topper of of JEE Main?

Kartikey Gupta from Maharashtra is the all India topper. He secured 100 NTA score in JEE Main.

JEE Advanced Result 2019: When will the final answer key released?

IIT Roorkee will release the final answer key for both paper 1 and paper 2 today. The final answer key should be available shortly.

When was the JEE Advanced 2019 answer key released?

The JEE Advanced 2019 Answer Key was released on June 4 and objections against it was accepted till June 6.

JEE Result 2019: Institutes for admission

The rank scored by candidates in JEE Advanced Result 2019 or JEE Result 2019 is taken by all 23 participating IITs for granting admission in the four years undergraduate courses. Candidates who clear JEE Advanced 2019 can apply for admission in the following institutes -

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Rae Bareli (RGIPT)

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc)

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST)

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER)

JEE Result 2019: Seat allotment

The seat allotment round after the JEE Advanced Result 2019 is scheduled to be conducted online from June 19 to July 17.

How is JEE AIR rank list is calculated?

JEE AIR rank list is prepared on the basis of aggregate marks. Those candidates who appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for the merit list. Also, candidates scoring the minimum prescribed marks in each subject and in aggregate will be included in the list. The minimum prescribed marks vary with the category.