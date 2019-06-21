Image Source : PTI JEE Advanced AAT Result 2019

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2019 to be declared today at jeeadv.ac.in; Direct link to check your score

The JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2019 will be announced today at the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in . Students can visit the mentioned website to check their JEE Advanced AAT 2019 Result.

The JEE Advanced AAT entrance examination is conducted for the admissions in the department of Architecture i.e Bachelors of Architecture or B.Arch courses offered by IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee.

Steps to check JEE Advanced AAT Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Login with your registration number, date of birth, mobile number, and email address.

Step 3: After login, your JEE Advanced AAT Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download and print a copy of your result for future reference.

Seat allotment in IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur after JEE Advanced AAT Result 2019:

Last year, IIT Roorkee had 30 seats from B.Arch courses, out of which 15 were allotted to general category students, 8 seats were reserved for candidates from OBC category and 7 seats are reserved for ST/SC category. While in IIT Kharagpur out of total 40 seats, 20 seats were for general category students and 11 seats were reserved for OBC category candidates and 9 seats were reserved for candidates from SC/ST categories.