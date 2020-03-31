JAC Class 8 Result 2020 likely to be announced soon. Get direct link, details

JAC Class 8 Result 2020: The Jharkhand Board of examination is expected to release the JAC Class 8 Result 2020 on the official website -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students who appeared for the examination can check the Jharkhand class 8 result on the official website as soon as the results get declared by the board. They can also click on the direct link provided below. The direct link will only get activated as soon as the board will declare the result.

The council had released the JAC class 8 Admit Card 2020 on December 30 while the JAC class 8 2020 examinations were held from January 24. Last year, Jharkhand Class 8 results had an overall passing percentage of 73.16 per cent. It is advised to the students to keep their admit cards handy.

JAC Class 8 Result 2020: Steps to check your scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in​

Step 2: Click on the link ‘JAC 8th Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter your ‘Roll Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ before clicking on ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: Check and download your JAC Class 8 result 2020

Direct link to check JAC Class 8 Result 2020 (To be activated)