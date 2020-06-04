Image Source : PTI Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result declared. Check details inside (Representational image)

Jharkhand Board Class 8 Result 2020 Declared: The Jharkhand Board Class 8th result 2020 has been announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) today, i.e., on June 4. The candidates who appeared in the Jharkhand JAC Cass 8 examination 2020 can now check their JAC Result at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

The candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to check their JAC 8th Class Result 2020. Students who gave JAC Class 8th examination can follow the steps to check their JAC class 8th result on the official website.

JAC Class 8th Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link -- JAC 8th Result 2020 in News / Announcement Section

Step 3: Enter all the correct details at the given slot

Step 4: Verify and submit these details on the website

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

JAC Class 8 Result 2020: Websites to check Jharkhand board results

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jharresults.nic.in

JAC Class 8th Result 2020: Direct link to check

This year, About 5.12 lakh students who had appeared in the exam of JAC Class 8 examination that was conducted in January 2020.

