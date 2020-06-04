Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result declared. Check details inside

Thursday, June 04, 2020
     
Jharkhand JAC Class 8 Result 2020 Declared: The JAC Class 8 result 2020 has been announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) today, i.e., on June 4.

New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2020 14:59 IST
Jharkhand Board Class 8 Result 2020 Declared: The Jharkhand Board Class 8th result 2020 has been announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) today, i.e., on June 4. The candidates who appeared in the Jharkhand JAC Cass 8 examination 2020 can now check their JAC Result at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. 

The candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to check their JAC 8th Class Result 2020. Students who gave JAC Class 8th examination can follow the steps to check their JAC class 8th result on the official website.

JAC Class 8th Result 2020: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link -- JAC 8th Result 2020 in News / Announcement Section
Step 3: Enter all the correct details at the given slot
Step 4: Verify and submit these details on the website
Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

JAC Class 8 Result 2020: Websites to check Jharkhand board results

  • jacresults.com
  • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • jac.nic.in
  • jharresults.nic.in

JAC Class 8th Result 2020: Direct link to check 

This year, About 5.12 lakh students who had appeared in the exam of JAC Class 8 examination that was conducted in January 2020. 

