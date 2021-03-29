Image Source : PTI ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final Results 2020 declared. Direct link to download

ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final Results 2020: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the CMA Intermediate and CMA Final Results 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the ICMAI CMA December 2020 examination can check the result on the official website-- examicmai.in.

The merged CMA Intermediate and final exams for June 2020 and December 2020 session were held between January 3 and January 10, 2021, in an online mode.

ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final Results 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- examicmai.in

2. Click on the link, "ICMAI CMA Dec Result 2020"

3. Enter your registration number and click on "display result"

4. Your CMA Intermediate/CMA final result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take its print out for future reference

ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final Results 2020: Direct link

Click here to download ICMAI CMA December Results 2020

