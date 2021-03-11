IBPS RRB Officers Scale I Result 2021 declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : SCREENGRAB IBPS RRB Officers Scale I Final Result declared.

IBPS RRB Officers Scale I Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the combined results for online main exam and interview of the IBPS RRB Officers Scale I recruitment exam. Candidates who have appeared for the CRP RRBs IX officers scale I exam can check their results online at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Officers Scale I Result: How to check

1. Visit the official website at ibps.in

2. Click on the link that reads, "IBPS CRP Officers Scale- I Result"

3. Login using the registration number and password

4. Your IBPS RRB Officers Scale- I Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its print out

IBPS RRB Officers Scale I Result: Direct link

