IBPS Result 2020: IBPS Clerk, PO, SO posts results declared. Check provisional reserve list

Image Source : PTI IBPS SO Final Result 2020 declared

IBPS SO Final Result 2020 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates should note that the result has been declared on the official website. Candidates should also note that the provisional allotment under reserve list for the post of Clerk, Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT) and Specialist Officer has been updated on the official website.

How to check IBPS SO Final Result 2020

1. Visit the official website ibps.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'IBPS SO Final Result 2020'

3. Enter your roll number

4. Your IBPS SO Final Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your result and take a print for future reference

Direct link for IBPS Clerks Provisional Allotment under Reserve List

Direct link for IBPS Specialist Officers Provisional Allotment under Reserve List

Direct link for IBPS PO/MT Provisional Allotment under Reserve List

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage