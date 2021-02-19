IBPS PO mains result declared. Get direct link to check your result

Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS PO mains result declared

IBPS PO mains result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the IBPS PO main exam result on Friday on its official website -- ibps.in. Those who appeared for the examinations can visit the website to check and download their results. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

Candidates will need to enter their login credentials like BPS registration number and password, to get access of their results. The IBPS PO mains result will be available online till February 24.

How to check IBPS PO mains result

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS — ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads "Click here to view your result status of online main examination for CRP PO/MTs-X"

Step 3: Login with your IBPS roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Download and take a printout of your IBPS PO mains result for future reference.

