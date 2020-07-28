Image Source : PTI Goa SSC Result 2020 to be declared today. Here are the details

Goa SSC Result 2020: The Goa Board is all set to declare the GBSHSE 10th Result 2020 today (Tuesday). Students who had appeared for Goa SSC Exams should note that the Goa SSC Exam Result 2020 will be released on the official website. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, schools in Goa will not display the Goa SSC Board Result on noticeboards, to prevent the gathering of students on campus.

Once declared, the steps to check and download the Goa SSC Exam Result 2020 will be shared with the students.

Goa SSC Result 2020: Time

An official notification by the Goa Board confirmed that the Goa SSC Results will be declared at 4:30 PM today. Nearly 20,000 students who had appeared for the Goa SSC Exams will be able to access their Goa SSC Exam Result 2020 on the official website gbshse.gov.in today.

The GBSHSE 10th exams were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. Earlier, the Goa SSC Exams were scheduled to be held in April 2020.

The evaluation work for GBSHSE 10th Result 2020 could recently be completed after the government allowed some relaxations in the lockdown.

