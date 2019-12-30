DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2019: DTE Results for November/December exams announced. Direct Link

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2019: DTE Diploma Results for November/December exams announcedDTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2019: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka released the results of DTE Karnataka Diploma exams today. Candidates who had appeared for DTE Karnataka Diploma exams can check their DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2019 on official website -- dte.kar.nic.in or btelinx.in. DTE Diploma exams were conducted in November and December 2019 by the Department of Technical Education.
How to check DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website -- dte.kar.nic.in or btelinx.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads "Diploma October/November 2019 exam results"
Step 3: Enter all details
Step 4: Your DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Official website witnessing rush
It is quite possible that the official websites don't show DTE Karnataka diploma results for a while as they are witnessing traffic. The information on the official website reads: "The Results are uploaded to the database. Please try opening the page again."