CSIR NET Result announced: NTA announces CSIR UGC NET Result. Direct Link

CSIR NET Result announced: NTA announces CSIR UGC NET Result. Direct Link

How to check CSIR NET Result 2019:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced CSIR NET Results. Those who had appeared for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR NET 2019) Exam can check their CSIR NET Results on the official website -- csirnet.nta.nic.in. We are also providing you with a direct link to download your CSIR UGC NET Result.

Step 1: Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'CSIR NET 2019 Result'

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your date of birth or the password

Step 5: Enter the required details and click 'submit'

Step 6: Your CSIR NET Result 2019 will be displayed on the page

Step 7: Download the result and take a print out for future reference