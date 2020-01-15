CSIR NET Result announced: NTA announces CSIR UGC NET Result. Direct Link

Wednesday, January 15, 2020
     
CSIR NET Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced CSIR NET Results. Those who had appeared for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR NET 2019) Exam can check their CSIR NET Results on the official website -- csirnet.nta.nic.in. We are also providing you with a direct link to download your CSIR UGC NET Result.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2020 19:07 IST
How to check CSIR NET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'CSIR NET 2019 Result'
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: Enter your date of birth or the password
Step 5: Enter the required details and click 'submit'
Step 6: Your CSIR NET Result 2019 will be displayed on the page
Step 7: Download the result and take a print out for future reference 

Direct Link to download CSIR UGC NET Result 

