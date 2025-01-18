UPPSC ESE recruitment 2025: Selection process, salary and important details | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has recently closed the application process for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) on January 17, 2025. However, a correction window has been opened for applicants to rectify any errors in their application forms. This correction window will remain open until January 24, 2025. Candidates who need to make any changes to their applications are advised to visit the official website of UPPSC to do so.

UPPSC ESE recruitment: What is selection process?

The selection process for this recruitment includes a Preliminary Examination, a Main Examination, and an Interview. Only those candidates who clear the Preliminary Examination will be eligible to appear for the Main Examination. Subsequently, only the candidates who succeed in the Main Examination will be called for the Interview round. Candidates can visit the official website of UPPSC (uppsc.up.nic.in) for more details regarding the selection process.

UPPSC ESE recruitment: How many vacancies are there?

This recruitment campaign aims to fill a total of 604 vacancies. Out of these, 582 posts are under the general recruitment category, while 22 posts are reserved for special recruitment.

UPPSC ESE recruitment: What will be salary?

The selected candidates in the UPPSC ESE recruitment will be placed in Pay Scale Level 10, with a salary ranging from ₹15,600 to ₹39,100 per month. For more information regarding the salary and other benefits, candidates can refer to the official UPPSC website.

UPPSC ESE recruitment: What is age limit?

Candidates applying for the UPPSC ESE must be between 21 and 40 years of age as of July 1, 2024. This means the candidate's date of birth must be between July 2, 1984, and July 1, 2003.

Candidates are encouraged to check the official website of UPPSC for any further updates and detailed information related to the recruitment process.