TS Inter Results 2023 for 1st, 2nd year today at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, check when and where to download

TS Inter Result 2023: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the TS Intermediate examination results 2023 today, May 9. As per the reports, the TS Inter 1st year and 2nd year results 2023 will be announced at 11 AM, today. Students who took the TS Inter board exams can download their 1st year and 2nd year results through the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or bse.telangana.gov.in.

Students need to provide details such as their hall ticket number and date of birth in order to check and download their TS Inter results. The Board has conducted the TS Inter 1st year examinations from March 15 to April 3 and the TS Inter 2nd year exams were held from March 15 to April 4, 2023.

How to check Telangana Inter Results 2023?

Students can follow the step-by guide provided here to check the Telangana Inter Result 2023.