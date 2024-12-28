RRB NTPC exam date 2024 expected soon | Here's how and where to check the notice

RRB NTPC exam date 2024 is expected to be released soon for both Undergraduate and Postgraduate level posts. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce RRB NTPC 2025 exam schedule on the official websites of the respective RRBs. Candidates appearing for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam are advised to keep checking the website for details on exam date notice and admit card schedule.
RRB NTPC exam date 2024
RRB has not officially declared any timeline to announce the dates for NTPC recruitment. Reports and trends suggest that the NTPC exam for both UG and PG level posts is expected to be held between February and March 2025. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates.
RRB NTPC exam date 2025: How to check
- Go to the official website of your respective RRB
- Click on the NTPC exam date notice under the 'latest announcement' section
- Check the exam date and download the notice for future references
RRB NTPC 2024 Syllabus
RRB NTPC 2024 syllabus include CBT 1, CBT 2, Skill Tests, and Document Verification. The CBTs include questions from General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning topics.
As per the exam pattern, the CBT 1 is qualifying in nature and includes objective, i.e. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). There will be a negative marking of 1/3 Marks for every question wrongly attempted. No marks will be deducted for a question left unanswered.
CBT 2 is both a screening and scoring round.
RRB NTPC exam: Vacancies
Indian railways will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level via this recruitment drive. Check the detailed vacancy below.
Graduate-level posts
- Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
- Station Master: 994 vacancies
- Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
- Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
- Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
Undergraduate level posts
- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
- Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
- Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
- Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
RRB NTPC 2024 registration for the graduate-level posts commenced on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. The registration process for undergraduate level posts commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.