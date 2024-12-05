RRB ALP answer key 2024 out now, here's how to download | Details

Follow us on Image Source : SHUTTERSTOCK Image used for representative purposes.

RRB ALP Answer Key 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the answer key for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam, held from November 25 to November 29, can now download the answer key from the official website.

Steps to download the RRB ALP answer key:

Visit the official website of RRB at rrb.gov.in.

Next, navigate to the RRB answer key link in the homepage.

Log in using your registration number and date of birth.

After this, you will be able to download the answer key and response sheet.

Save a copy of the answer key.

Candidates who find any errors in the answer key can raise objections through the designated process. The candidate will be required to submit a valid proof to support the claim and deposit a nominal fee of Rs 50 for the issue to be taken up. If the objection is found to be valid then the fee will be refunded. The objection window and answer key download link will be open till 10 am on December 10.

The website could face some technical snag as many users will be trying to log in, in this case, the candidates are advised to wait for some time and log back in.