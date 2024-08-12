NIRF Ranking 2024: IIM Ahmedabad ranked top management institute in India, check full list

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA IIM Ahmedabad ranked top management institute in India.

NIRF Ranking 2024 Latest Update: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday released the NIRF Ranking 2024 for all the categories and the whole list is available on the NIRF's official website, nirfindia.org. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2024, IIM Ahmedabad was declared as the best management institute in India. IIM Bangalore secured second position, while IIM Kozhikode and IIT Delhi secured second and third position respectively.

The Ministry of Education said that three new categories namely open universities, skill universities, and state-funding public universities have been added and the top higher education institutions have been ranked under 16 categories.

As per the latest list, IIT Madras retained its top position under the engineering category for seven years now, since the beginning of India Rankings.

This year, the ninth edition of the NIRF India ranking 2024 has been published for 16 categories namely, overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental, innovation, agriculture and allied sectors, and research institutions.

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 management institutes