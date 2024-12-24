IIT Kanpur receives 1109 job offers, 28 students secure international placements

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO IIT Kanpur

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced that students from its 2024-25 batch received a remarkable 1,109 job offers during the first phase of campus placements. Of these, students have accepted 1,035 offers, which include both campus placements and pre-placement offers (PPOs). The institute shared this information through an official press release on Monday.

Notably, the number of international offers has increased by 27% compared to last year, with 28 international job offers made during the first phase of placements.

Over 250 companies participated

The placement season saw participation from over 250 companies, reflecting strong demand for IIT Kanpur graduates across various sectors. Top recruiters included BPCL, NPCI, Databricks, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Qualcomm, Intel, Texas Instruments, Meesho, Shiprocket, Reliance, Merrill Life, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank, American Express, SLB, Micron, Cars24, and FedEx, among others.

BPCL emerged as a leading recruiter from the public sector, with IIT Kanpur highlighting the robust interest from Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in this placement cycle.

Director praises students’ performance

Professor Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, expressed pride in the students’ achievements during the first phase of placements. He stated, "The large number of offers, including international opportunities, showcases the quality training our students undergo. I congratulate all the selected students and extend my best wishes to those preparing for the next phase of placements. I also thank our recruitment partners for their continued trust in IIT Kanpur’s talent and commend the efforts of the Students' Placement Office (SPO)."

Optimism for next phase

SPO Chairman, Professor Raju Kumar Gupta, emphasized the positive momentum from the first phase, particularly with the increase in international placements and participation from top-tier companies. "We are grateful for the unwavering support of our recruiters and alumni. We look forward to maintaining this momentum in the upcoming placement phase," he remarked.

The institute’s impressive placement performance underscores the quality of education and training at IIT Kanpur and its ability to meet global industry demands.