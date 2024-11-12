HTET 2024: BSEH extends registration date for teacher eligibility test, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSEH extends HTET 2024 registration date

HTET 2024: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has extended the registration date for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET). Candidates who wish to become a teacher in the state can submit their application forms before the closure of the application window. The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024 application forms can be accessed at bseh.org.in.

According to the revised schedule, the last date of application form is extended to November 15. The candidates can edit their application forms between November 16 and November 17.

Exam Date

HTET 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on December 7 and 8. The HTET 2024 level 3 exam will be conducted on December 7 in the evening shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The level 3 exam will be conducted on December 8 in the morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm and level 1 exam will be conducted on December 8 in the evening session from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. Before appearing in the exam, the candidates will have to submit their application forms within the timeline. No application will be considered after the due date. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their application forms.

HTET 2024: How to fill application forms?

Visit the official website, bseh.org.in

Navigate the link to the 'HTET 2024 application form'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter your credentials

Fill out the application form carefully by providing your essential details

Pay application fee, and submit application form

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

HTET 2024: Registration Fee

Candidates applying for one level exam are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000/-, for two levels, they will have to pay Rs 1800/- and Rs 2,400 for three levels. For SC and PH category candidates of Haryana domicile, the application fee is Rs 500 for one level, Rs 900 for two levels, and Rs 1200 for three levels.

Direct link to apply online