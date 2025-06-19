DITEC launches internship programme for engineering students in Assam The DITEC has launched an internship programme for engineering students pursuing degrees in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science, or Information Technology from institutions across Assam. Scroll down to know more about the internship programme.

The Directorate of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (DITEC), Government of Assam, has launched an internship programme for engineering students currently pursuing degrees in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science, or Information Technology from institutions across Assam. According to officials, the internship aims to provide practical exposure in areas such as digital governance, public service delivery platforms, and emerging technologies. The programme is being led by Ashwani Kumar, IAS, Director of DITEC.

Eligible candidates must be enrolled in B.Tech or equivalent degree programmes in the specified fields, and must be studying in AICTE-recognised engineering institutions within Assam.

The internship will be conducted at the DITEC headquarters in Guwahati, with a duration ranging from 4 to 8 weeks, depending on academic requirements. Selected candidates will work on live government IT projects and collaborate with senior officials and technical teams. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a certificate issued by the Directorate.

Key Benefits of the Internship Programme

• Bridging the academia-industry gap by enabling students to apply classroom knowledge to real-world challenges.

• Identifying early talent through practical evaluation of students’ skills and work ethic.

• Promoting innovation and fresh ideas by welcoming youthful, unconventional thinking into the system.

• Encouraging local talent retention in Assam by offering meaningful opportunities within the state.

• Fostering skill development aligned with industry needs through exposure to modern tools and technologies.

• Enhancing communication and soft skills through teamwork, presentations, and structured reporting.

• Cultivating a culture of research and problem-solving through hands-on tasks in digital governance.

• Supporting government digital initiatives by involving interns in key projects at minimal cost.

• Elevating the reputation of Assam’s technical institutions through intern success stories and recognition.

• Empowering students from rural or under-represented backgrounds with confidence and exposure.

• Strengthening government-academia collaboration through sustained internship partnerships.

• Encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation by exposing students to product design ecosystems.

• Contributing to Assam’s vision of becoming a hub for technology and innovation by nurturing a skilled, tech-ready youth population.

Written by: Ashwani Kumar, IAS officer, Director DITEC, Dept of IT, Government of Assam