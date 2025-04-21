Delhi University Summer Internship 2025: Last date, eligibility, how to apply, stipend, duration, more The University of Delhi is accepting Summer Internship 2025 applications. Undergraduate and postgraduate students who are interested in pursuing Internship programme can apply for it by visiting the official website of DU. Check latest updates.

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) has invited applications for the Vice Chancellor’s Summer Internship Scheme (VCIS) 2025, coordinated by the Dean Students’ Welfare Office. The internship programme will take place between June and July 2025. Undergraduate and postgraduate candidates of DU can apply for this programme. Notably, final year students will not be eligible to apply for the internship programme.

Delhi University Summer Internship 2025: Stipend, duration, certification

Selected students are expected to work 20 hours each week.

A stipend of Rs 11,025 will be paid to each intern every month.

A certificate will be issued by the Dean of Students’ Welfare on successful completion of the internship.

Students who have already participated in any VCIS programme, whether summer or part-time, are not eligible to apply.

Each applicant must submit a Letter of Recommendation from their Principal or Head of Department, dated on or after April 15, 2025.

Applications submitted without a valid Letter of Recommendation will be rejected.

How to apply for Delhi University Summer Internship?

Visit the official website of DU.

Navigate the link to the 'Delhi University Summer Internship'.

Access the google form provided in the notification.

Read all instructions thoroughly.

Fill out the details, including your skills, such as technical, soft and research.

Enter your college details such as college, year, semester, and past internships.

Upload required documents such as letter of recommendation, marksheet, and photograph.

Review application form before the final submission.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

I am a Semester VI student and would like to apply for the VCIS: Summer Internship 2024. Am I eligible?

Since the Summer Internship is a full-time internship requiring a flexible 15-20 hours of internship work per week, Semester VI students are not eligible for the VCIS: Summer Internship 2024.

When will the interviews be held?

Interested students must keep checking the website of Dean Students Welfare (https://dsw.du.ac.in/) for updates on interview.

For how long will the summer internship be?

The summer internship is tentatively scheduled for a duration of two (02) months between June and July 2024 (tentatively).

I am a student of semester II. My result of semester - I is still not declared. Can I apply?

Yes, you can apply with your last declared result. However, your result of semester I will be required at the time of Interview/ Group Discussion.