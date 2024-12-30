CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Last date for application extended | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

A great opportunity has arisen for candidates wishing to apply for the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) 2024. Along with the extension of the application deadline, the payment deadline for application fees has also been extended. An official notice in this regard has been released, and candidates can check the details on the official website.

What is new last date?

Candidates can now apply for the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam until January 2, 2025. As per the official notice, candidates can pay the application fee by January 3, 2025. Furthermore, they will be allowed to make corrections in their application forms on January 4 and 5, 2025.

Earlier, the last date for submitting the application form was December 30, 2024, and the deadline for fee payment was December 31, 2024. Candidates were also allowed to make corrections in their application forms on January 1 and 2, 2025.

Official notification

In the official notification, the National Testing Agency (NTA) mentioned, "Various representations have been received from candidates requesting an extension of the last date for submission of online application forms for the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 examination." As a result, the agency has extended both the application submission and fee payment deadlines.

How to apply for CSIR UGC NET December 2024?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply for the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam:

Visit the official website: Go to the official NTA CSIR UGC NET website. Register: On the homepage, click on the relevant link for the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam and register yourself by providing the required details. Fill application form: After registration, fill out the application form with the required information. Submit: After filling in the application form, review your details and submit the form. Print confirmation page: Once the application is submitted successfully, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to complete their application process well before the final deadline to avoid any last-minute issues.

For more details, candidates can visit the official csirnet.nta.ac.in website.