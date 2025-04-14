Bihar announces 4,500 CHO vacancies under NHM, salary up to Rs 40,000 | Here's how to apply

Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025: The Bihar State Health Society (SHS) has announced 4,500 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) under the National Health Mission (NHM). The online application process will open on May 5 and continue until May 26, 2025.
Candidates must have a BSc in Nursing along with a Certificate in Community Health (CCH). Additionally, they must be registered with either the Indian Nursing Council or the respective State Nursing Council.
Selection process and exam pattern
The selection will be based on a Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by document verification. The CBT will cover the following sections:
- General Knowledge
- Reasoning
- Numerical Ability
- Technical Subjects
The test will carry 80 questions, each worth 1.5 marks, totaling 120 marks. The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes. Candidates who clear the CBT will be called for document verification, where they must produce original certificates.
Pay scale
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of up to ₹40,000.
Category-wise distribution of vacancies
- General: 979
- SC: 1,243
- EWS: 245
- ST: 55
- EBC: 1,170
- BC: 640
- WBC (Women from Backward Classes): 168
Age limit (as on April 1, 2025)
Minimum age: 21 years
Maximum age:
- 42 years for male candidates (General/EWS)
- 45 years for female candidates (General/EWS/BC/MBC)
- 47 years for SC/ST candidates
Application fee
₹500 for General, BC, EBC, and EWS candidates
₹250 for SC, ST, female candidates, and persons with disabilities (PwBD)
How to apply
- Visit the official website: shs.bihar.gov.in
- Click on the link for “Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025”
- Register with your name, mobile number, and email address
- Log in and complete the application form
- Upload the required documents (photo, signature, certificates)
- Pay the application fee
- Download and save the confirmation page
For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website: shs.bihar.gov.in.