Bihar announces 4,500 CHO vacancies under NHM, salary up to Rs 40,000 | Here's how to apply The Bihar State Health Society has announced 4,500 vacancies for Community Health Officers (CHOs) under the National Health Mission. Applications will be accepted from May 5 to May 26, 2025.

Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025: The Bihar State Health Society (SHS) has announced 4,500 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) under the National Health Mission (NHM). The online application process will open on May 5 and continue until May 26, 2025.

Candidates must have a BSc in Nursing along with a Certificate in Community Health (CCH). Additionally, they must be registered with either the Indian Nursing Council or the respective State Nursing Council.

Selection process and exam pattern

The selection will be based on a Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by document verification. The CBT will cover the following sections:

General Knowledge

Reasoning

Numerical Ability

Technical Subjects

The test will carry 80 questions, each worth 1.5 marks, totaling 120 marks. The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes. Candidates who clear the CBT will be called for document verification, where they must produce original certificates.

Pay scale

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of up to ₹40,000.

Category-wise distribution of vacancies

General: 979 SC: 1,243 EWS: 245 ST: 55 EBC: 1,170 BC: 640 WBC (Women from Backward Classes): 168

Age limit (as on April 1, 2025)

Minimum age: 21 years

Maximum age:

42 years for male candidates (General/EWS)

45 years for female candidates (General/EWS/BC/MBC)

47 years for SC/ST candidates

Application fee

₹500 for General, BC, EBC, and EWS candidates

₹250 for SC, ST, female candidates, and persons with disabilities (PwBD)

How to apply

Visit the official website: shs.bihar.gov.in Click on the link for “Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025” Register with your name, mobile number, and email address Log in and complete the application form Upload the required documents (photo, signature, certificates) Pay the application fee Download and save the confirmation page

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website: shs.bihar.gov.in.