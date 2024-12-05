APSC CCE 2023 final result out at apsc.nic.in, details on how to check list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purpose.

APSC CCE final result 2023: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the final results for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2023 on its official website. The recruitment exam was held for various government posts in Assam. Candidates can check the via the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) at apsc.nic.in.

The final interview/personality test took place from November 13 2024 to November 29 2024. The interviews were conducted under the supervision of experts who were appointed by the Government of Assam.

How to check the APSC CCE 2023 final results:

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in.

Go to the ‘latest updates’ or ‘results’ section.

Click on the link for CCE final result.

You can download the pdf containing the list of selected candidates from here.

Look for your roll number when searching in the document.

The selected candidates will further receive instructions regarding joining and posting from the relevant authorities. Candidates can keep a check on the website for regular updates regarding the recruitment.

Among the vacancies that the examination attempts to fill, 45 positions are those of Assam Civil Service (Jr. Grade), 35 positions in the Assam Police Service (Jr. Grade), and 13 positions in the Assam Finance Service. Other positions include Superintendent of Taxes, Superintendent of Excise, Block Development Officer, Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Inspector of Taxes, Inspector of Labour, Assistant Employment Officer, Sub-Registrar, and Assistant Accounts Officer (Assam Accounts Service).

The APSC has published the number of candidates recommended for each position on their website. This breakdown includes the distribution of candidates across various categories, such as Open Competition (OC), Other Backward Classes/Most Other Backward Classes (OBC/MOBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Ex-Servicemen, and Persons with Disabilities (PWD).