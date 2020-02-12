UPSC IAS Notification 2020 PDF to be released today. Check eligibility, application fee

Image Source : PTI UPSC IAS Notification 2020 PDF to be released today

UPSC Civil Services Notification 2020: The IAS 2020 Notification PDF is slated to be released today. Candidates interested in the UPSC Civil Services IAS Recruitment 2020 should note that the notification will be released on the official website. Aspirants who seek to get posted as IAS/IPS/IFS/MISC officers need to fill the application form first. The IAS 2020 Notification would contain important information like application fee, eligibility criteria, selection process, IAS Syllabus for Prelims/Mains, exam pattern, and more.

The IAS Prelims exams are slated to be conducted on May 31, 2020, while the mains will be held on September 18, 2020. The IAS application process begins from February 12 and will conclude on March 3,

UPSC conducts the Civil Services exam every year to recruit IAS, IPS and IFS officers at all India level. The recruitment is carried out through two different phases - IAS Prelims Exam and IAS Mains Exam & Interview Round. Candidates need to qualify all three rounds to get recruited in the Civil Services.

Application process for UPSC Civil Services

1. Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'application process for various examinations of UPSC'

3. Click on Part 1

4. Read all instructions and click on 'yes'

5. Enter all details required

6. Pay the application fee

7. Select the centre

8. Upload your passport size photo

9. Complete the process and proceed to the next steps