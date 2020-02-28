TS Inter Hall Tickets 2020: TS Inter 1st year, 2nd year hall tickets 2020 released. Direct links

Image Source : PTI TS Inter 1st 2nd-year hall tickets 2020 released

TS Inter Hall Tickets 2020: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the TS Inter hall tickets 2020. Candidates should note that the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year hall tickets 2020 have been released on the official website. It is mandatory to carry the hall tickets to the examination centre as it would contain important details like the candidate's name, roll number and the exam centre. Candidates found without their hall tickets will not be given permission to enter the exam centre.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download TS Inter Hall Tickets 2020 have been given below. Direct links to download TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year hall tickets 2020 have also been provided.

How to check TS Inter Hall Tickets 2020

1. Visit one of the official websites - tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'TS Inter hall tickets'

3. Enter your login details and submit

4. Your TS Inter Hall Tickets 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the hall ticket and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct links to download TS Inter Hall Tickets 2020

Students should click on the below-mentioned links to download their TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year hall tickets 2020.

Direct Link To Download TS Inter 1st year hall ticket 2020

Direct Link To Download TS Inter 2nd year hall ticket 2020