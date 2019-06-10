RRB Recruitment 2019: Railways Recruitment Board activates Paramedical application status link; steps to check

Image Source : PTI RRB Recruitment 2019

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link which shows the list of candidates shortlisted for the recruitment exams, which are to be conducted for the post of paramedical staff at the Indian Railways.

Candidates who had applied for RRB Recruitment 2019 can check the list on the official Railway Recruitment Board website - rrbcdg.gov.in

The link also shows the list of candidates who have not been selected for the RRB Recruitment 2019, along with the reason for rejection.

How to check RRB Recruitment 2019 application status

1. Visit the official Railways Recruitment Board website rrbcdg.gov.in

2. Click on the link that states ' application status'

3. A new page will open on your browser

4. Login to the portal by entering your application number, date of birth and the required code

5. Your application status will be displayed on your screen

Other websites to check RRB Recruitment 2019 application status

Other than the official website, the application status of the RRB Recruitment 2019 can also be checked on websites as per your state. These are listed below

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

RRB Recruitment 2019 selection

Candidates who have been selected in the RRB Recruitment 2019 will be eligible to appear for the computer-based test (CBT), which is scheduled to be conducted in the second week of July.