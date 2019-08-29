Image Source : FILE RRB Paramedical 2019: Zone-wise Staff Nurse final answer keys released. Direct link here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the final answer keys for RRB Paramedical Staff Exam 2019 on its official website, today. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the region-wise RRB Paramedical Staff Final Answer Key 2019 now through RRB website of their respective zones.

The link for checking RRB Paramedical Staff Final Answer Key 2019 will be available till August 31, 2019 and the decision of the Railway Board will be final.

The candidate’s performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be evaluated on the basis of the final answer keys published. Candidates who have been shortlisted for document verification and cutoff marks for each post will be published on the official websites of RRBs shortly.

RRB Paramedical 2019 | Here's how to check Staff Final answer keys

1. Visit the RRB official website of your respective zones

2. On the home page, click on 'RRB Paramedical Staff Final Answer Key 2019'

3. Log-in using application number, date of birth and by entering given code

4. The answer keys will be displayed on your screen

5. Check and download it for future reference.

RRB Paramedical 2019 | Staff Nurse cut-off

General and EWS category- 40 per cent marks.

OBC and SC category- 30 per cent marks

ST category- 25 per cent marks

The candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for document verification, and 50 per cent more will be in standby.

RRB Paramedical 2019 | Negative Marking

For every wrong answer, 1/3rd of a mark was deducted. A total of 100 marks were allotted and candidates had to answer 100 questions in 90 minutes.

RRB Paramedical 2019 | Vacancy details

Total – 1937

Dietician – 4

Staff nurse – 1109

Dental hygienist – 5

Dialysis technician – 20

Extension Educator – 11

Health and Malaria inspector grade III – 289

Lab superintendent grade III – 25

Optometrist – 6

Perfusionist – 1

Physiotherapist – 21

Pharmacist grade III – 277

Radiographer – 61

Speech therapist – 1

Egg technician – 23

Lady health visitor – 2

Lab assistant grade II – 82

RRB Paramedical 2019 | List of regional websites

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in