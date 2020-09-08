RRB NTPC 2019: Check CBT 1, CBT 2 exam pattern

Image Source : INDIA TV RRB NTPC 2019 exam pattern for CBT 1 and CBT 2 released.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released CBT 1 and CBT 2 exam pattern for RRB NTPC exam 2019. The exam dates have already been announced earlier that will take place from December 15. RRB NTPC exam will be held for 35277 posts. Aspiring candidates have been waiting for a long time for the RRB exam dates which have been released almost after 1.5 years of wait.

According to data, over 1.5 crore candidates have applied for RRB NTPC 2019 exam. The Railway board is yet to announce the full schedule for the exams. For RRB NTPC exam, the application process had started in February 2019 while last date to sumbit the form was March 31, 2019, its been then, the candidates were waiting for the exam schedule.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam pattern

General Awarness: 40 questions

Maths: 30 questions

Reasoning and General Intelligence: 30 questions

Exam will of 1 hour 30 minutes duration.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam pattern

General Awareness: 50 questions.

Maths: 35 questions

Reasoning and General Intelligence: 35 questions

CBT 2 exam will also be of 1 hour 30 minutes duration

