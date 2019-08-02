Image Source : FILE PHOTO OTET Admit Card 2019

OTET Admit Card 2019: Here's how to download hall ticket from bseodisha.nic.in. Get direct link here

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has released the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) Admit Card at the official website -- bseodisha.nic.in. The OTET is scheduled to be held on August 5. Candidates who successfully applied for the OTET 2019 are advised download the OTET Admit Card 2019 by visiting the official website before closure date to avoid the last-minute rush.

Candidates must know that the board will not send the OTET Admit Card 2019 by post or email. The candidates will need to download the same form the official website. They can download the Admit Card for OTET 2019 by clicking on the direct link given below.

Direct link to OTET Admit Card 2019

Candidates must know that the OTET Admit Card 2019 is a mandatory document to be carried to the exam hall at the time of examination. They should also take their ID Proof along with the Admit Card.

How to download OTET Admit Card 2019?

Step 1: Visit the website -- bseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Login by entering your registration number, date of birth and security code

Step 3: Your OTET Admit Card 2019 will appeared on your screen.

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the same