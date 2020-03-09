Image Source : FILE NIOS Admit Card 2020 released for class 10, 12 practical exam. Direct link to download

NIOS Admit Card 2020: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10 and 12 practical exams admit card 2020. The admit card for theory examinations will also be uploaded on the official NIOS website soon. Students who have registered for the NIOS Class 10 and 12 practical examinations can download their admit card online at nios.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to download a copy of the admit card and bring a copy of it to their allotted examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

How to download NIOS Admit Card 2020

1. Visit the official NIOS website-- nios.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'NIOS Practical exam admit card' link

3. Enter your enrollment number and hall ticket type and click on submit

4. Your NIOS Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference