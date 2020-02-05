NEET PG 2020 Scorecard released. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI NEET PG 2020 Scorecard released

NEET PG 2020 Scorecard: The National Board of Examinations has released the NEET PG Result Scorecard 2020 for the PG Medical Entrance Exam. Candidates who had appeared for the NEET PG exams should note that the scorecard has been released on the official website. The NEET PG 2020 Scorecard was earlier scheduled to be released on February 3, however, the same was delayed and has now been released.

For the convenience of candidates, the steps to check NEET PG 2020 Scorecard have been provided below. A direct link to download the NEET PG 2020 Scorecard has also been provided.

How to check NEET PG Result Scorecard 2020

1. Visit one of the official websites nbe.edu.in OR natboard.edu.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Direct Link for NEET PG Exam Portal'

3. Enter your exam user id and login to the portal

4. Click on 'Download NEET PG Scorecard'

5. Your NEET PG Result Scorecard 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the scorecard and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download NEET PG 2020 Scorecard

Candidates can download their NEET PG 2020 Scorecard from the link given below

Direct Link to Download NEET PG 2020 Scorecard