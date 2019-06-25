Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE New Delhi NCERT Recruitment 2019

New Delhi NCERT Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for Lower Division Clerk Posts

NCERT, New Delhi Recruitment 2019 | Important Dates:

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi is inviting candidates for 17 posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in Group-C. The openings are only for Ex-Servicemen and Persons With Disability (PWD) under Special Recruitment Drive. Those who are eligible and find themselves fit for the posts according to the selection criteria can apply offline for the vacancies. The details about the post have been given below:

Last Date of Submission of Offline Application: July 06

NCERT, New Delhi Recruitment 2019 | Details about post:

Name of the Post: Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Posts in Group-C

Number of Posts: 17

NCERT, New Delhi Recruitment 2019 | Eligibility Criteria:

1. 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University.

2. A typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on computer

NCERT, New Delhi Recruitment 2019 | Age Limits:

Candidates under 18-27 years of age group can apply for the post. Age relaxation in upper age limit for ExSM/PwD candidates as per the government norms.

NCERT, New Delhi Recruitment 2019 | Selection Procedure:

The candidates will be selected according to their performance in the screen test being organised by the selection body.