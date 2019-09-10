MAT Admit Card 2019 released by AIMA

MAT Admit Card 2019 released by AIMA. Get direct link to download hall ticket at mat.aima.in.

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the MAT Admit Card 2019 at the official website of AIMA - mat.aima.in . Candidates can visit the official website to download their MAT 2019 September Admit card. They can also click on the direct link provided below to get access to the MAT Admit Card 2019.

Direct link to MAT Admit Card 2019

MAT Admit Card 2019 | Steps to download hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website - mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Click on the 'submit' button.

Step 5: MAT September admit card 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take out a printout.

MAT Admit Card 2019 | Important information:

Candidates would need to take a scanned copy of their photograph and signature in JPG or JPEG format along with a photocopy of documents and print out of the admit card while entering the examination.

MAT exam 2019 | Important dates:

The MAT CBT will be held on September 14 and MAT PBT will be held on September 21, 2019. The admit card for the paper-based test will be released on September 17, 2019.