Karnataka TET Hall Ticket 2020 released. Get direct link to download admit card

Karnataka TET Hall Ticket 2020: The admit card for Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) has been released on the official website -- sts.karnataka.gov.in. Applicants can download their KARTET admit card 2020 by visiting the website. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

The Karnataka TET examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 4, 2020, in 604 exam centres across the state. A total of 74,977 candidates have applied for the teachers eligibility test.

Karnataka TET Hall Ticket 2020: How to download admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- sts.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link mentioning "Download Hall Ticket"

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' button.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same.

Candidates must know that the Karnataka TET Hall Ticket is an important document. Without admit card, they will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Direct link to download Karnataka TET Hall Ticket 2020

