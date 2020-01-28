Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2020 released. Check direct link to download

Image Source : PTI Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2020 Released

Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2020: Admit cards for the post of Matric Recruit (MR) has been released by the Indian Navy. Candidates who had applied for the Indian Navy MR Posts for October 2020 Batch should note that the Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2020 has been released on the official website and should be downloaded from there. According to a notification by the official website of the Indian Navy, the Indian Navy MR Admit Card link will remain active on the site from January 28 till February 7, 2020.

For the convenience of candidates, a direct link to download the Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2020 has also been provided below.

Candidates should note that the Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2020 is a mandatory document to be carried to the examination centre. Students will be denied entry to the exam halls if they are found without their admit cards.

Indian Navy MR Exam

Students should note that the Indian Navy MR Exam will be conducted online, with 50 multiple-choice questions. The questions will basically be from Science, Mathematics and General Knowledge. Each question will carry 1 mark and the time allotted to complete the test is 30 minutes.

How to download Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2020

1. Visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in

2. Enter your login details on the portal

3. Your Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

4. Download your admit card and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2020

Students can download their admit cards through a direct link provided below

Direct Link To Download Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2020