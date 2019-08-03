Image Source : FILE PHOTO IBPS PO Exam 2019

IBPS PO Exam 2019: Notification released. Check exam date, form filling date, number of posts

IBPS PO 2019 | Exam Date:

The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the IBPS PO Exam 2019 for recruiting the Probationary Officer / MT under CRP IX. The application process will start from August 7 online. Aspirants can fill the examination application form for IBPS PO 2019 from August 7. The last date to fill IBPS PO application form is August 28. Candidates must know that the IBPS PO application forms can be filled only in the online mode.

The Institute of Banking Personal Selection will conduct the IBPS PO Prelims exam on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. While the IBPS PO Mains Exam will be conducted on November 30.

IBPS PO 2019 |Admit Card:

Candidates can download the IBPS PO 2019 Admit Card, at least 10 days prior inception of the exam.

IBPS PO 2019 | Post and details:

The examination of IBPS PO 2019 will be conducted for 4336 vacancies this year. Out of those vacancies 2031 posts are of General category, 904 for OBC, 432 for EWS and 670 for SC, and 299 vacancies are for candidates from ST category. The selected candidates will be recruited to government banks like Allahabad Bank, Bank of India (BOI), Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) and many. Here is the list of the banks and number of the posts to be recruited for the respective banks.

Bank name General OBC EWS SC ST Total Allahabad Bank 2303 135 50 75 37 500 Bank of India 583 11 89 158 58 899 Bank of Maharashtra 143 94 35 52 26 350 Canara Bank 203 135 50 75 37 500 Corporation Bank 62 40 15 22 11 150 Indian Bank 201 133 49 73 37 493 Oriental Bank of Commerce 122 79 29 48 22 300 UCO Bank 261 118 50 53 18 500 Union Bank of India 253 159 65 114 53 644

Every year, IBPS conducts exam to recruit the candidates as Probationary Officer or Management Trainee in Government Bank.