HSSC Recruitment 2019: Application process for 4858 vacancies begins today. Direct link to register HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has began the recruitment for the 4858 Clerk vacancies in Group C at its official website -- hssc.gov.in.

Image Source : PTI HSSC Recruitment 2019 HSSC Recruitment 2019: Application process begins today for 4858 vacancies. Get direct link to register HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019 | The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has begun the recruitment for the 4858 Clerk vacancies in Group C at its official website -- HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019 | Details of the post Name of the post: Clerks of Group C

Number of post: 4858 HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019 | Age limit and eligibility criteria Candidates who fall under the age group of 17-42 years can apply for this job. There is no age relaxation for the SC\ST\OBC candidates.

10+2/10+2 First Division/Graduation or its equivalent from a recognized Board/University

Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric Standard or higher education HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019 | Application fee For general - Rs 100

For Sc\ST\ OBC\PwD\ Women Candidates: Rs 50

Mode of Payment ; Demand Draft in fabour of the Director, IGIMS HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019 | Last date to apply Last date of submission of online application: 08 July 2019 by 11.59 pm

Last date of depositing of online application fee: 11 July 2019 The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has begun the recruitment for the 4858 Clerk vacancies in Group C at its official website -- hssc.gov.in . The online application started today on June 24. Candidates must note that the selections will be done on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination being organized by the selection body. HSSC Recruitment 2019

haryana government employees

government jobs