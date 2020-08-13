GUJCET 2020 admit card released online. Get direct link to download hall ticket

Image Source : PIXABAY GUJCET 2020 admit card released online

GUJCET 2020 admit card: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Thursday released the common entrance test (GUJCET) 2020 admit card on the official website -- gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates who had registered for the Gujarat CET 2020 can download it by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

The GUJCET 2020 has been scheduled for August 24, 2020. Initially, the common entrance test was scheduled on March 31, 2020. But the state administration had decided to postpone the examination in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The candidates should know that the GUJCET Admit Card 2020 is an important document, that will be required throughout the process. They will need to keep the hall ticket safely and if possible they can also take additional print outs.

GUJCET Admit Card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the link flashing "Download admit card".

Step 3: Enter your registered mobile number, date of birth, and captcha.

Step 4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the admit card.

GUJCET 2020 admit card - Direct Link

