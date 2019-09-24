ATTENTION! Deadline to submit application form for GATE 2020 ends today. Check details here

Image Source : PTI GATE 2020: Last date to apply

GATE 2020: The application process for GATE 2020 will close today, i.e. September 24, by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi. Candidates who wish to apply should visit the official website of IIT to register for GATE 2020. The registration link for GATE 2020 application process was activated by IIT Delhi on its official website gate.iitd.ac.in on September 3.

When will GATE 2020 be conducted?

Candidates should note that the IIT Delhi will conduct GATE 2020 or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, 2020 on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, next year.

When will the result of GATE 2020 be announced?

The GATE 2020 Result will be announced on March 16. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully before filling the online application form for GATE 2020.

How to fill the application form for GATE 2020?

1. Visit the official website appsgate.iitd.ac.in

2. Click on ‘GATE 2020 online application' link

3. Click on ‘Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering 2020’

4. Login to the portal

5. Enter all required details and submit your documents

6. Upload your photo

7. Click on submit

8. Download the GATE 2020 application form and keep a print for future reference

What is GATE?

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.