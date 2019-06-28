DU first cut-off list: Direct link to check cut-off for Science courses

Friday, June 28, 2019
     
DU first cut-off list for Science courses: The Delhi University on Friday released the first cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate courses. Sky-high cut offs have been set by colleges for DU admissions to Science courses. You can find complete details of first cut-off list for Science Courses in Delhi University here:  

Published on: June 28, 2019 18:25 IST
The Delhi University on Friday released the first cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate courses. Sky-high cut offs have been set by colleges for DU admissions to Science courses. You can find complete details of first cut-off list for Science Courses in Delhi University here:

DU FIRST CUT-OFF LIST: HERE'S WHAT COLLEGES ARE OFFERING

HINDU COLLEGE: Hindu College has set highest cut off for a Science subject this year. For B.Sc. (Hons) in Physics, Hindu College's cut-off stands at 98.33 per cent for general category students. 

For B.Sc. (Hons.) in Statistics: 97.75 per cent

For B.Sc. (Hons.) in Mathematics: 97.75 per cent
For B.Sc. (Hons.) in Chemistry: 97.33 per cent
For B.Sc. (Hons.) in Zoology: 97.33 per cent

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) has set cut off at 96.75 per cent for B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics, which is the only Science course available at the college. 

For complete chart of first cut-off list for Science courses, CLICK HERE

