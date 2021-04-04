Image Source : FILE PHOTO CMAT Answer Key 2021 released. Check details

CMAT Answer Key 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released CMAT 2021 answer key on its official website. NTA had conducted the Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT) 2021 in a computer-based- test mode on March 31.

Candidates who have appeared in the CMAT entrance exam can check their answer key online at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Candidates are allowed to raise objections online, if any, against the CMAT answer key 2021 by providing appropriate representations until April 5. A non-refundable processing fee of ₹1000 will be charged for each objection raised.

CMAT Answer Key 2021: How to raise objections

1. Visit the official website-- cmat.nta.nic.in

2. Click ‘challenge answer key’

3. Log-in using credentials

4. Click on option ids for the questions you wish to raise objection against

5. Select choose file and upload supporting documents

6. Click on ‘save claim’, a preview will be generated

7. Click ‘save claim’, pay fee, and click on submit

CMAT Answer Key 2021: Direct link

Click here for CMAT Answer Key 2021

"The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit\Card/Net Banking/Paytm upto April 5, 2021 (upto 11:50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final," reads the official notice.

