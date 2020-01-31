CGPSC Admit Card 2020 Released. Direct link to download hall ticket for Prelims

CGPSC Admit Card 2020 Released

CGPSC Admit Card 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released the CGPSC Prelims Admit Card on its official website -- cbtexams.in. The candidates who had applied for the Chattisgarh PSC examination can visit the official website to download the admit card for the preliminary examination. The CGPSC Prelim Exam Admit Card 2020 direct link is given below for easy access.

CGPSC Preliminary Exam Admit Card 2020 is an important document that needs to be produced in front of examiner while appearing for the Preliminary examination. It consists of the registration number that will be required during the examination and throughout the recruitment process.

Candidates are advised to check the details given in CGPSC 2020 Preliminary Exam Admit Card. The CGPSC Preliminary examination will be held on February 9.

How to download CGPSC Admit Card 2020 online?

1. Visit the official website -- cbtexams.in.

2. Click on the link which says 'CGPSC Admit Card 2020'.

3. Enter your login credentials and click on submit button.

4. Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Direct link for CGPSC Admit Card 2020