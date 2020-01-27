Assam Government Section Assistant Admit Card 2020 released: Direct Link

Assam Government Section Assistant Admit Card 2020 released: The admit card for Section Assistant recruitment has been released by the Irrigation Department, Assam. Candidates who have applied for the Assam Government Section Assistant posts can download the admit card from the official website of Irrigation Department, Assam-- irrigationassam.cbtexam.in.

The Irrigation Department, Assam Section Assistant post exam is to be held on February 1 and 2, 2020 in all districts in the state.

Steps to download Assam Government Section Assistant Admit Card 2020

1. Visit the official website of Assam Government-- irrigationassam.cbtexam.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link 'Click here to download admit card'

3. Enter your registration credentials required to log in

4. Your Assam Government Section Assistant Admit Card 2020 will appear on the screen

5. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference