AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019: Certificate verification process to begin tomorrow. Get important details here

The certificate verification process for AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 or AP ward Sachivalayam 2019 will begin tomorrow. Those who have qualified the AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 examination and have their names in the AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 Merit List are required to go for AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 Certificate verification process which will be held from September 23 to September 25. Candidates are advised to complete the process as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush.

It is to be noted that the AP Grama Sachivalayam Certificate verification process will be held based on the ranking order. The government has earlier prepared a merit list of the selected candidates according to the reservation and roaster. The merit lists were later sent to the districts.

Candidates will have to visit the centres allotted to them for Sachivalayam Certificate verification process. They are advised to take their call letter and original certificates to the centre. They can download the call letter from the official website.

The candidates will be informed about the date, centre and other details of the Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam certificate verification process through SMS.

According to some media report, a second chance will also be given to the candidates who fail to appear for the certificate verification process or they forget to bring their certificate. The appointment letters will be issued to the candidates on September 27.

With this recruitment process of AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019, more than 1.26 lakh vacancies to be filled in Andhra Pradesh government in various posts such as as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant etc.