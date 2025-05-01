Yamuna floodplain parks set to be interconnected with cycle tracks, footpaths: DDA The last two years have witnessed several recreational spaces coming up on the Yamuna floodplain which includes parks and cafes, all developed by DDA along the 22-km stretch of the river.

New Delhi:

The new parks along the Yamuna floodplain will be now interconnected to the cycle tracks and footpaths, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans. PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said that a meeting was recently held with D officials regarding the Yamuna riverfront project during which linking all parks and public spaces for the convenience of visitors was discussed.

"Currently, the DDA has developed several big parks like Bansera and Asita on the floodplain, and many other projects are coming up. But these are not connected to each other. So, the idea is that once visitors enter from one end, for example, Asita at ITO, they can access other parks on the floodplain," said Verma.

The last two years have witnessed several recreational spaces coming up on the Yamuna floodplain which includes parks and cafes, all developed by DDA along the 22-km stretch of the river starting from Wazirabad barrage and ending at Okhla barrage.

The projects that have been developed by the DDA include Asita East and West, Baansera Park, Vasudev Ghat, Amrut Biodiversity Park, and Yamuna Vatika in the Yamuna floodplain area.

Officials have stated that work is in progress on the development of Mayur Nature Park near the Mayur Vihar area, along with a major Yamuna Riverfront project near Sarai Kale Khan. Verma has instructed DDA officials to prepare a proposal for constructing footpaths and cycle tracks connecting these parks.

"As per the guidelines, construction is not allowed on the Yamuna floodplain, so we are figuring out a way of making walkways and cycle tracks that do not violate the rules, but still the goal is achieved," said Verma.

The DDA has been tasked with preparing a detailed project report. Recently, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena reviewed the progress of jute-based pathway construction at Asita Park on the Yamuna floodplain, developed by the DDA. He has directed that similar pathways be implemented along the tracks in the northern ridge, where restoration efforts recently began following his visit.

(With PTI inputs)