Woman labourer killed in late-night road accident in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

New Delhi:

A tragic road accident was reported from Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, where a woman working at a construction site lost her life after being hit by a car. The incident took place late at night near Vashisht Kumar Gulla Marg and North Avenue Road, where road construction work was underway. The woman, who was part of the road work crew, was sweeping near the central verge when a Maruti Brezza car struck her. She suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar. However, she was declared dead during treatment.

Driver arrested, vehicle seized

Delhi Police have registered a case and arrested the driver involved in the accident, who is reportedly a serving police sub-inspector. The car has also been seized, and further investigation is underway. Initial findings suggest that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. However, medical tests have been conducted to confirm this.

Safety lapses under probe

Early investigation has pointed to possible safety lapses at the construction site. Officials noted that there were no proper warning signs, such as reflective jackets or caution cones, which may have contributed to the accident. Authorities are now examining these aspects closely.