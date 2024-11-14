Who is Mahesh Kumar Khichi, newly elected mayor of Delhi MCD? All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : X Mahesh Kumar Khichi succeeded Shelly Oberoi who assumed the office in 2023.

In a significant development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Mahesh Kumar Khichi on Thursday won Delhi mayoral polls as voting for the long-delayed election concluded on Thursday. Soon after the election results were declared, newly elected Delhi mayor, Mahesh Kumar Khinchi said, "The challenge is to work in the service of the people of Delhi - the way Arvind Kejriwal has done the work for the people of Delhi... My priority will be to work for the cleanliness of the city."

Who is Mahesh Kumar Khichi?

After the votes were counted, Mahesh Kumar Khichi, the AAP councillor from Karol Bagh's Dev Nagar ward, defeated the BJP's Kishan Lal (Shakurpur ward).

Notably, Mahesh Kumar Khichi succeeded Shelly Oberoi who assumed the office in 2023. Khichi has won the mayor's election against Kishanlal from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by 3 votes.

As per the early trends, AAP candidate received 135 votes, however, two votes were declared invalid. In the meantime, there was also cross-voting by the AAP councillors as 10 members from Kejriwal's party voted for the BJP candidate.