What is Arvind Kejriwal's Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana? Beneficiaries, registration, all you need to know

Check all about Kejriwal's Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana.

New Delhi: In an effort to woo the voters ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a new scheme called 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna' for priests and granthis serving in the temples and gurdwaras of the national capital. During a press conference, Kejriwal said these two category of beneficiaries will be provided a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 under the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna'.

The former chief minister said the AAP will launch the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna' after returning to power in Delhi.

Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: Registration details

The registration of this scheme will be from tomorrow. Kejriwal said, “Tomorrow I myself will go to Hanuman temple in Delhi and get the priest registered.”

Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: Who are beneficiaries

During the press conference, Kejriwal said, “Hindu temple priests and gurdwaras granthis will be provided Rs 18,000 per month under the scheme.”