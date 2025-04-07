Viral video shows man drinking alcohol, eating eggs inside Delhi Metro; DMRC responds A viral video of a passenger drinking alcohol and eating boiled eggs inside a Delhi Metro train has sparked concerns, prompting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to remind commuters that such behavior violates rules and urging the public to report violations.

A recent viral video showing a passenger consuming alcohol and eating boiled eggs inside a Delhi Metro train has caught the attention of commuters and authorities alike. The video, which appears to have been intentionally recorded by the commuter, has raised concerns about the disregard for Metro rules and public decorum.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) swiftly responded to the incident by reiterating its guidelines, which strictly prohibit eating, drinking, and consuming alcoholic beverages within the trains. DMRC emphasised the importance of responsible behaviour while travelling on the Delhi Metro and urged all passengers to adhere to social etiquette and established protocols to ensure a comfortable and respectful commuting environment for everyone.

In its official statement, DMRC stated, “It appears that the video was intentionally created by the commuter, and the behaviour displayed, which includes consuming alcohol, violates the norms of the Delhi Metro services. Eating and drinking inside the trains are prohibited, and we expect all commuters to exhibit responsible behaviour.”

The DMRC also appealed to the public to maintain decorum while using the mass public transport system. “If any commuter witnesses such incidents, we encourage them to immediately report the matter to the nearest available Metro staff or CISF personnel. This will allow us to take the necessary action and ensure the rules are followed,” the statement read.

The viral video shows a young man sitting inside the train, drinking alcohol and cracking open boiled eggs, all while completely disregarding the established guidelines. The video, which was filmed by another passenger, quickly spread across social media platforms, with many expressing surprise and concern over the violation of rules in such a public setting.

The DMRC, which operates one of the busiest metro networks in the world, has consistently urged commuters to be mindful of the rules to ensure a smooth and pleasant experience for all passengers. The act of consuming alcohol inside the metro is a clear violation of DMRC regulations, and such incidents can disrupt the safe and efficient operation of the services.

The incident has sparked debate among Delhi Metro passengers about the importance of respecting public transport rules. Many users took to social media to express their disappointment at the passenger’s blatant disregard for the guidelines, highlighting the need for stronger enforcement of the rules to maintain the discipline expected in such a crowded, shared space.

Delhi Metro, a lifeline for millions of commuters in the national capital, has been working diligently to maintain high standards of cleanliness, safety, and orderliness. However, incidents like this one serve as a reminder of the challenges that come with managing large-scale public transport systems and the importance of upholding public decency in such settings.

The DMRC’s reminder comes at a time when authorities are intensifying efforts to ensure discipline within the metro network, especially with the increasing number of passengers. The public is urged to follow the rules and report any such violations promptly to avoid disrupting the travel experience for others.

As the investigation into the incident continues, it remains to be seen what further actions the DMRC will take to address such behaviour and ensure that the rules are respected by all passengers.